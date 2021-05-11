Haute Couture Fashion Week to hold physical shows in July

The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode has confirmed that the next edition of Haute Couture week in July will feature physical shows and presentations.

In a short statement, French fashion’s organising body, said: “Depending on the evolution of the sanitary situation, the physical events may welcome guests in accordance with a specific health protocol and conform to measures determined by public authorities.”

Paris Haute Couture Week will take place from July 5 to July 8 and all designers will also have their show broadcast on the Fédération’s digital platform.

Chanel has already confirmed that it will stage a couture show with “guests”.

A provisional autumn/winter 2021 calendar will be published the week of June 7.

16 members will be present on the calendar: Adeline André, Alexandre Vauthier, Alexis Mabille, Bouchra Jarrar, Chanel, Christian Dior, Frank Sorbier, Giambattista Valli, Givenchy, Jean Paul Gaultier, Julien Fournié, Maison Margiela, Maison Rabih Kayrouz, Maurizio Galante, Schiaparelli and Stéphane Rolland.

Alongside Atelier Versace, Elie Saab, Fendi Couture, Giorgio Armani Privé, Iris Van Herpen, Valentino, Ulyana Sergeenko, and Viktor and Rolf as corresponding members.

There will also be several guest members for the autumn/winter 2021 season Aelis, AzzaroCouture, Balenciaga, Charles de Vilmorin, Christophe Josse, Georges Hobeika, Imane Ayissi, Julie de Libran, Pyer Moss, Rahul Mishra, RVDK Ronald Van Der Kemp, RR331, Vaishali S, Yuima Nakazato, and Zuhair Murad.