HGH India's 16th edition in Bangalore culminates with positive industry response

Making its debut in the southern market of Bangalore, HGH India concluded its 16th edition with a positive response from the industry.

Held over four days at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), the bi-annual trade show for home textiles, home decor, home furniture, houseware, and gifts welcomed over 20,000 visitors from across the country.

Commenting on the success of the event, managing director Arun Roongta said in a statement: "The first edition of HGH India in Bengaluru begins a new chapter in further strengthening the business relationship in the home sector between South and rest of the country. The overwhelming response from exhibitors and visitors reaffirms HGH India's role as a catalyst for innovation, collaboration, and growth in the home products sector."

The show saw support from many government organisations and bodies. DC handlooms sponsored five handloom weavers for participation at the show. Similarly, DC Handicrafts supported artisans via NDC (National Design Council) and SMEs via Eastern UP Exporter’s association of Varanasi; and CEPC (Carpet Export Promotion Council).

The Textile Ministry sponsored the National Jute Board with six participants. Haryana State Government, UP State Government and MSME Government of India also approved participation in the show, with subsidy.

The edition showcased innovations from 225 manufacturers and brands, representing a mix of talent and expertise from across India. HGH India’s expansion to Bengaluru underscores its commitment to connecting industry stakeholders across diverse geographies, paving the way for new opportunities in the southern market.

As the curtains close on the Bangalore edition, preparations are underway for the 17th edition of HGH India, from July 1 to 4, 2025, in Mumbai.