Hyve Group postpones fairs until 2021, launches digital forum

Hyve Group, the organiser of British fashion fairs Pure London, Pure Origin, Scoop and Jacket Required, has called off all its shows until February 2021 for the AW21/22 season due to the global impact of Covid-19.

Its shows will return to London on 14 - 16 February 2021.

The group has also announced the launch of a new virtual forum exclusively for its fashion community. Called Fashion Together, the forum will provide seminar programme and practical advice designed to educate and inform delegates. The digital event will take place between 1 and 2 September and is open to fashion brands and buyers.

Hyve Group postpones 2020 shows

“After closely monitoring the situation, and listening to our customers, we have taken the decision that our London shows will not take place this year. We have carefully considered hosting these shows later in the year, but after speaking with our customers we feel that this would not provide the value that they have come to expect,” Martin Arnold, Hyve Fashion Portfolio Director said in a statement.

“However, we are excited to connect with our industry at Fashion Together and look forward to welcoming everyone to Pure London, Pure Origin, Scoop and Jacket Required when they return to London in February 2021.”

Other leading fashion fairs such as Italy’s Pitti Uomo and Germany’s Premium have been forced to cancel physical events in recent months, and announced digital formats in their stead.