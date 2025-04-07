In Hong Kong, Fashion InStyle is preparing to welcome the fashion world

Beyond its established status as a shopping destination, Hong Kong is also a hub for textile innovation, with advancements set to be showcased at Fashion InStyle, from April 27 to 30. Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), this year's trade show will feature a new area called Next@Fashion InStyle, with a decidedly forward-looking programme.

Next@Fashion InStyle will bring together over 60 suppliers of next-generation materials, five local designers, and will present fashion shows and panel discussions. For this special edition, Han Chong, founder and creative director of the British brand Self-Portrait, will serve as ambassador, raising the event's international profile.

In total, Fashion InStyle – which replaced Hong Kong Fashion Week in 2023 – will gather nearly 400 exhibitors from the apparel and fashion sectors (textiles, fashion technology, sustainable solutions, ready-to-wear, and accessories). The event positions itself as “a comprehensive sourcing platform for the fashion supply chain.”

The new Next@Fashion InStyle exhibition area benefits from financial support from the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, through the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA). Thailand is also involved, with support from the Thailand Creative Culture Agency (THACCA), resulting in the presence of 30 Thai exhibitors.

Finally, to maximise the event's impact, organisers have scheduled this year's show to coincide with other major lifestyle events in the city: Home InStyle, Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair, Hong Kong International Printing & Packaging Fair, DeLuxe PrintPack Hong Kong, HKTDC Hong Kong International Licensing Show, and alongside the Asian Licensing Conference.

FashionUnited was invited to attend Fashion InStyle in Hong Kong.