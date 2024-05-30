In Pictures: Kingpins returns to China after five-year hiatus

Following a five-year hiatus from the region, denim trade show Kingpins returned to China to once again host its denim-centric event as part of an ongoing global strategy to strengthen its global community.

Kingpins China, which took place between May 23 to 25, welcomed over 40 B2B exhibitors and 20 B2C exhibitors, who were on display to the 700 visitors that descended on convention venue ADM More in Hangzhou.

Among those visitors were the likes of representatives from international fashion groups such as JD United, Levi’s, Bestseller, Miss Sixty and Crystal Group, all of which, according to Kingpins, “appreciated the boutique nature of the show” that held a “focused and intimate atmosphere”.

Kingpins China 2024. Credits: Kingpins Show.

Kingpins went on to say that the event had its typical “buzzing atmosphere”, with exhibitors reporting “overwhelmingly positive” feedback. As such, the organisation said that it “see[s] potential for the Kingpins China show to grow even further”.

Up until the pandemic, Kingpins had held a China City Tour concept from 2016, hosted across two cities within the country. This, however, was ultimately brought to a pandemic-induced standstill in 2020, with Kingpins forced to halt all operations in China.

Kingpins China 2024. Credits: Kingpins Show.

At the time, when in-person events and travel were limited, the company had turned to the digital sphere in order to continue targeting European and North American markets. Yet, for China, such an outcome had not been possible due to technology restraints.

Now, with China returning to a sense of normalcy, managing director of Kingpins Show, Vivian Wang, noted that the organisation was committed to re-engaging with the Chinese market in order to strengthen the global Kingpins community.

In a release, she added: “This event marks a significant milestone. The enthusiasm and participation we’ve seen reaffirm the importance of this market to our global strategy.”

Kingpins will now be turning attention to its upcoming New York show, set to take place between July 17 and 18, where it will be celebrating 20 years of the organisation’s existence.

