In pictures: Pitti Immagine Bimbo 93

The 93rd edition of Pitti Immagine Bimbo took place in Florence’s Fortezza da Basso from June 30 to July 2, with more than 100 exhibitors present physically. The kidswear and lifestyle fair was organised as a concept store in the Quartieri Monumentali and Padiglione delle Ghiaie spaces, presenting for the first time some ‘families’ collections including women’s and men’s wear.

Introduced for the Spring-Summer 2021 edition of Pitti Immagine, Pitti Connect made its way into the children’s fair this season. The digital platform helped create a seamless experience between the physical and digital events, the main one being “I want to be green.”

It was developed as a sustainable initiative built around diverse talks and events, all highlighting eco-conscious brands and projects. Thursday tackled “Is the future of fashion sustainable?” with Mezzanotte Store’s Barbara Mezzanotte and Friday dealt with recurrent topic “Can fashion be sustainable and still fashionable?”

Some international stalwarts like Dolce & Gabbana and Petit Bateau were present, but many up-and-coming, green-focused brands filled the halls with eco-conscious offerings. Danhera Italy presented its 100 percent sustainable washing products while German brand Infantium Victoria showed “The story of a GOTS seed”, a child-friendly documentary explaining where its T-shirts come from and what they’re made of.

The fair was “100 percent bambino” this season, recentering its offer on 12-year-olds and under. For buyers, a new personalised service dubbed “We are here for you” was introduced to give bespoke tours, propose exclusive content via Pitti Connect and provide targeted research.

Discover in pictures below all the highlights of Pitti Immagine Bimbo 93.