In Pictures: Pitti Immagine Filati 89

Pitti Immagine Filati returned to a physical event at Florence’s Fortezza da Basso for this year’s 89th edition. Held from June 28 to 30, the yarn and knitting fair came back with many new initiatives and concepts around textile fibres. It was developed physically, but also digitally with Pitti Immagine’s digital platform Pitti Connect, which made for a suitable alternative for international brands unable to travel to Italy.

The fair organised two main events, both taking place June 28. Italian yarn manufacturer Monticolor introduced Bonwool, the first cotton and wool yarn produced with a double sustainability certification -- in this case GOTS certified cotton and RWS certified wool. The second event saw yarn industry leader Lineapiù and Istituto Marangoni introduce their brand-new academic partnership consisting in a six-month post-graduate course in Fashion Knitwear.

The Woolmark Company was also among the fair’s key players, celebrating the ten-year anniversary of its renowned sourcing guide The Wool Lab. For the occasion, the brand showcased its online platform equivalent, The Wool Lab Digital.

As a nod to Pitti Uomo’s 100th edition, all fairs had a reference to the iconic number and Pitti Filati was “100 percent filati”. Its title theme for the fall/winter 2022/2023 trends was ‘Transformer’, referencing the constant -- and particularly current -- transformation of bodies, spaces and devices.

The Pitti Studios proposed a newly-developed sustainable production service in partnership with knitwear machinery manufacturer Shima Seiki and creative studio Kerned. It presented an avatar sporting garments like at a live runway show, but with just 30cms of yarn used.

Last but not least, Pitti Filati dedicated a space to the collections of the five Feel the Contest’s finalists. The jury was made of Vanity Fair’s Federico Rocca and Feel the Yarn Magazine’s Elisabetta Scarpini and will soon select a winner who will design its own Spring-Summer 2022 collection, made in Italy of course.

Discover below all the highlights of Pitti Immagine Filati 89.

ALl images courtesy of Pitti Immagine