In Pictures: Texworld Evolution Paris - Le Showroom

Texworld Evolution - Le Showroom returned to Paris for its second edition, following the first one in February 2021. Set from July 5 to 9, the event took place in two different locations, Rue du Mail and Atelier Richelieu. It presented the collections of French and international companies, chief among them leaders from China, South Korea and Vietnam. In total, over 7,000 products and samples were presented to buyers in both venues, making it one of the first big-scale events to return to a physical presentation.

Le Showroom was divided into two main areas: The Fashion Library and the Trend Forum. The Fashion Library displayed fabric samples, garments and accessories while The Trend Forum was designed by artistic directors Louis Gérin and Grégory Lamaud. Developed with a scenery in mind, the Forum displayed both apparel and fabrics and was home to the trend book. This season, the latter was dubbed “Re-”, highlighting the revival of all styles and a rise of renewed creativity.

Revolving around the values of sustainability, small quantities and craftsmanship, the event explored the key themes of Autumn-Winter 2022-2023. Texworld had four main themes in mind: resistance, elevation, osmosis and enjoyment. ‘Resistance’ was explored through an earthy colour palette, ‘Elevation’ saw an aim for perfection, ‘Osmosis’ was all about a return to nature and ‘Enjoyment’ celebrated bright colours and pleasure.

“Re-inventing” the seasons, styles and the fashion industry seem to be at the forefront of the buyers’ discussions and Le Showroom was testament to it. It presented a rebound in creativity and a reestablished positivity for the seasons to come.

Discover here all the pictures of Texworld Evolution Paris’ Le Showroom.