Indx Kids: Indie retailers upping children’s footwear presence

Indx returned for the tenth anniversary of its Indx Kids trade show, welcoming exhibitors that spanned both independent start-ups and major brands.

The AW23 event took place over two days, from January 29 to 30, and was held in the organisation’s home base of Cranmore Park Conference & Event Centre in the West Midlands.

The line up, curated by Associated Independent Stores (AIS), included a more inclusive children’s footwear and accessories range, in line with the growing presence of the categories within independent retailers.

The move came as part of the organisation’s wider business structure, which it is adapting to better cater for the demands of buyers.

Another notable trend was that of gender neutral clothing, which Indx said was continuing to gain traction through brands like Frugi, Kite and Mai.

Sustainability efforts were also present, with a number of participating brands detailing plans that extended beyond manufacturing into shipping and circular end-of-life programmes.

In the end, the event reported that nearly 500 buyers were in attendance, with re-bookings for July already above 50 percent.

In a release, Annmarie Collie-King, childrenswear buyer at AIS, said: “Our February 2023 offering was possibly our most diverse selection of exhibitors to date, with a strong choice of products, styles and price points to suit every buyer.

“The show featured a major contingent of independent exhibitors and start-ups, with many making their first foray into wholesale. This has helped inject a new breath of life into the industry, with a tangible sense that the market has bounced back from the pandemic.”