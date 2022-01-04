Innatex Trade Fair postponed due to covid concerns

Germany’s Innatex Trade Fair has been postponed by one month, moving it from January to February 2022, following the latest forecasts from virus experts and the unpredictability of the new omicron variant.

The event’s coordinators are currently consulting the exhibitors on a new date in mid- or late February, and are expected to reach a conclusion in the next few days.

The announcement follows a series of trade shows, including Texworld, that have once again made the decision to cancel their events in light of the new covid-19 variant.

“We are in regular discussions with our exhibitors and partners, and we know that the green fashion community needs a platform for winter ordering,” said Alexander Hitzel, Innatex’s project manager, in a release.

He continued: “In view of the fact that other live events have been cancelled this season, we see it as our duty more than ever to facilitate a gathering where products can be presented, orders can be taken and people can network – even if conditions are more difficult again.”