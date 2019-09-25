ITE Group (Pure London) rebrands to Hyve Group

ITE Group, the company behind fashion trade shows Pure London, Jaquet Required, Moda and Scoop is changing its name to Hyve Group plc.

Mark Shashoua, CEO of the company, explained the change in a statement. “We have transformed the group into a next generation global events business, and our new name is a better reflection of who we are now and captures our ambitions for the future”.

“We are now in a better position than ever before. Following four years of decline, FY18 was the second consecutive year of like-for-like growth, including double-digit growth from our Top 10 events, and was the first year of growth in both volume and yield since 2014”, the CEO explained further.

The company’s new website is available at www.hyve.group.