Japanese designer Kei Ninomiya to present at Pitti Uomo

Joining Simone Rocha, founder and creative director of her eponymous brand and guest designer for the upcoming Pitti Uomo, will be Dsm Kei Ninomiya. The event is scheduled to take place in Florence from June 16 to 19. The spotlight will be on the spirit of Dsm, the first label from Dover Street Market. This is according to Kei Ninomiya, the Japanese designer acclaimed for his conceptual approach. He is already at the helm of noir kei ninomiya, his label which has grown under the aegis of Comme des Garçons.

“Visiting Florence, I sensed both its historic, solemn side and its open, welcoming atmosphere. Pitti Uomo is an event with a long tradition that supports creativity. I also appreciate the very positive and open attitude of the people involved. I am honoured to have been given this opportunity,” Kei Ninomiya emphasised.

Ninomiya is known for his innovative and modular approach to garment construction. After studying French literature in Tokyo, he attended the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp and later joined Comme des Garçons as a pattern maker. Guided by a mentor like Rei Kawakubo and under the aegis of Cdg, he worked on creating his own brand. The Noir Kei Ninomiya line was born in 2012. His creations, featuring a sculptural approach and impeccable workmanship, made their formal debut on the official Paris Fashion Week calendar in 2019.

The January 2026 edition of Pitti Uomo registered approximately 12,500 buyers and almost 19,000 total visitors. In June 2025, over 11,400 buyers attended, and the total number of visitors surpassed 15,000.

Kei Ninomiya, autumn/winter 26 Credits: Launchmetrics/spotlight