JGW Hong Kong goes virtual for 2020

Industry and specialist market platform, Informa Markets Jewellery, has announced that the B2B jewellery marketplace, Jewellery & Gem World Hong Kong (JGW) 2020, is giving a virtual show experience due to the ongoing pandemic.

The online format will integrate gemmology workshops and digital product meetings with a programme of industry forums. Scheduled for 27-29 October, the J&G Digital World is the first edition of a series of digital product meetings .

“We know how important our Jewellery & Gem fairs are as powerful platforms where our community can come together, create strong business relationships and discover leads to drive up sales,” David Bondi, senior vice president of Informa Markets in Asia, said in a statement.

“We are conscious of the great responsibility that we hold as the organiser of the biggest jewellery events in the world, led by our flagship show, JGW, and no one is more disappointed in the decision to move the industry's foremost in-person event to 2021 than us.

"Our overriding priority has always been to provide our stakeholders with a safe, secure and the highest-quality sourcing experience possible, which is simply not feasible given the current circumstances. New challenges, however, afforded us new opportunities to work for creative solutions that will bring our community together in a new way, Jewellery & Gem Digital World."

The JNA Awards will take place in a virtual presentation scheduled for 27 October, and JGW will make its physical return in 2021.