Just Around the Corner AW23 dates announced

British fashion trade fair Just Around the Corner (JATC) has announced the dates for its two upcoming AW23 shows.

The Manchester edition will take place from January 19 to 20 in a new venue, the Central Convention Centre, an exhibition and conference centre that was once the main train station for the Northern city.

The industrial venue features a 25-metre arched ceiling and is located between Manchester’s main train stations.

Meanwhile, the London show will take place the following month from February 8 to 9. The event will return to the Truman Brewery on Brick Lane, but has been upsized to include the entire second floor and a new zone.

JATC founder Juls Dawson said organisers have “listened to our audience” and reduced the London show from three days two, and moved both events from Sunday launch days to weekday timings.

They have also moved the dates to earlier in the selling windows to better suit exhibitors who span various categories and to avoid clashing with other UK and international shows.

“Also following feedback we have doubled the footprint of our stand configuration in order to make the whole experience more comfortable for buyers and brands alike,” Dawson said.

The London show will also introduce a new Beauty and Lifestyle segment which will span beauty, skincare, grooming, fragrance, wellness, jewellery, home and other categories, and will be curated by industry veteran Karen Berman.

Organisers also announced a new scheme for the AW23 editions for brands to offer buyers a 5 percent discount for orders placed at the show, “provided no other discount terms are in place”.

JATC said it hopes this move “will further drive home the message that the show is an order writing event”.

Organisers added that JATC is also now approved by several European embassies for exhibitors to apply for grants towards costs incurred at showing.

JATC founder Juls Dawson said: “We are very excited about all the elements of the show that are debuting this season as the ingredients all make for a wider offering and a more compelling visit for our buyers who will of course get to experience the other aspects of the show we are now known for such as complimentary refreshments, relaxed atmosphere, and stands and locations offering something different to what else on offer in the UK.”