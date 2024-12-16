Karl Lagerfeld to return to Pitti Uomo with immersive brand experience

Karl Lagerfeld has announced its upcoming return to Pitti Uomo in Florence, Italy.

Taking place from January 14 to 17, 2025, Karl Lagerfeld will host a one-of-a-kind immersive presentation that invites visitors to step into the World of Karl. The presentation at Pitti Uomo aims to capture the brand’s heritage through storytelling and custom decor while showcasing the bold, modern style that is driving its future vision.

“Returning to Pitti Uomo is a meaningful moment to invite our audience into the ever-evolving world of Karl,” said Pier Paolo Righi, CEO of Karl Lagerfeld, in a statement. “Our presentation is a testament to Karl’s iconic legacy and visionary spirit, serving as a bridge between the rich inspiration he left us and the exciting future we’re shaping.”

“It’s an opportunity to deepen connections with those who already embrace his world and to spark new relationships with individuals who share his bold passion for creativity, individuality, and the extraordinary.”

To mark Karl Lagerfeld’s return to Pitti, an exclusive, invitation-only event will be held on January 15 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., Guests will enjoy a special live acoustic performance by Victor Ray, the British singer and menswear ambassador for Karl Lagerfeld.

Set in the vibrant Sala della Scherma, one of the fair’s key locations, the Karl Lagerfeld and Karl Lagerfeld Jeans presentation will feature the complete range of men’s collections, along with a curated selection of signature womenswear pieces that highlight the brand’s elevated style.

The Pitti Uomo presentation will shine a spotlight on white shirts, a timeless piece and one of Karl’s signature creations. The showcase will also preview key pieces from the Fall- Winter 2025 collections, including eyewear, footwear, and accessories.

Guests will also get an exclusive first look at the Spring-Summer 2025 campaign, featuring rising TikTok star and model Calum Harper.