Kingpins Amsterdam to launch new Show at its 5 year Anniversary Event

Denim trade show Kingpins is set to launch a new show this season, as it marks the five-year anniversary of its Amsterdam show. Kingpins Amsterdam, which takes places from April 18 to 19, will host a series of events and celebrations this season to mark the occasion.

This edition will see Kingpins Amsterdam launching ‘Transformers’, a new show which aims to highlight some of the most innovative and transformative companies within the denim industry. Taking place simultaneously with Kingpins at the Transformatorhuis in the Westergasfabriek, Amsterdam, the new show will welcome seasoned exhibitors such as sustainable denim mills Candiani Denim, Orta Anadolu, Arvind Limited and Tejidos Royo, as well as manufacturer Jeanologia and chemical firm The Italian Job - different companies from within the denim sector working to make the whole industry more sustainable.

The new show launch comes three years after Kingpins launched Kingpins Transformers, a series of summits open to members of the denim industry, who are dedicated to making the sector more environmentally safe and socially responsible. This year’s summit, which takes place on April 17, will focus on the importance of Transparency. “Transparency is the ultimate commitment by brands and retailers to share all available information about their products. Today, most brands aren’t held accountable for their product components. But that’s going to change,” said Andrew Olah, founder of Transformers and Kingpins in a statement. “Companies that think transparency is just a buzzword with no bite are likely to be eaten alive when it does.”

Although some leading brands, such as denim brands King of Indigo and Mud Jeans, have already incorporated transparency into their business models, most retailers and brands need to find their own way to become more transparent, as there no one single solution. During the summit, numerous speaks from the fibre, textile, technology and chemical sectors will discuss their struggles with transparency and solutions. “I don’t think anyone has reached full transparency – it is a road,” added Olah. “Many of our speakers will talk about the road they are on, their strategies and challenges.”

Key speakers set to speak at Kingpins Transformers in Amsterdam include Dr Christina Raab, Implementation Director at ZDHC, Frouke Bruinsma, Corporate Responsibility Director at G-Star Raw and Baptiste Carriere-Pradal, European VP for the Sustainable Apparel Coalition. Following Kingpins Transformers is Kingpins Amsterdam, which sees the return of its Trend forecasting instalments led by Amy Leverton. However, Amsterdam Denim Days, the city denim festival which is open to the public as well as industry members, will not be taking place simultaneously with Kingpins Amsterdam. Instead, the event has been postponed and will be taking place during the second part of the year, October 27-28.

Kingpins Amsterdam will see a number of exhibitors debut new collections, which revolve around sustainability and innovation. Arvind is set to launch a new range of denim fabrics made without cotton, while Invista will showcase its new version of Lycra T400 fibre made from a combination of recycled materials, such as PET bottles and renewable plant-based materials. “We’re excited to introduce Lyrca T400 EcoMade technology to show visitors,” said Jean Hegedus, INVISTA Global Denim Director. “It can be paired with sustainable rigid fibre offerings such as BCI cotton, Tencel, lyocell, or others, so brands and retailers can amplify their eco-friendly message to consumers.”

Tejidos Royo is set to unveil its new world exclusive at Kingpins Amsterdam, Dry Indigo and showcase its new fabrics made from a blend of conventional cotton and recycled PET or Refibra, while Denim Expert will debut its first sustainable collection for men made using Green Screen certified processes. In addition, Garmon will launch its new Stretch Care range of sustainable chemicals and Lenzing is set to launch Blues & Hues, its new sustainable denim wardrobe capsule collection, which includes Tencel denim pieces and new series of men’s designs.

Next, to the trade show, several brands and companies are set to host post-show events. The Book of Denim volume two will host a pre-launch part after Kingpins Transformers during which visitors can shop the special series of 10 books from the Royal Indigo Series ahead of its launch on June 6. Candiani Denim is set to celebrate its 85th anniversary while launching its first sustainable capsule collection for men made in collaboration with Maurizio Donadi’s Atelier & Repairs following the first day of Kingpins Amsterdam. Orta will also celebrate its 65th anniversary the same day,while Isko Denim is set to reveal its exclusive collaboration with O’Neill.