Kingpins and ZDHC expand collaboration with series of educational webinars

Denim trade fair Kingpins is expanding its collaboration with the ZDHC Foundation by launching a series of webinars to provide exhibiting mills access to the latest education in wastewater management and sustainable chemical management.

The webinars, which are set for January 20 and January 21, will be run by the ZDHC Academy and will focus on the foundations’ Chemical Management and Wastewater tools and guidelines.

“Kingpins is dedicated to doing its part to educate, inspire and equip the denim industry – from mills and manufacturers to brands and retailers – to enact real and meaningful change,” Andrew Olah, founder of Kingpins Show and Kingpins Transformers, said in a statement. “These ZDHC x Kingpins webinars are another tool we are using to engage with the industry and promote best practices and help our industry do better.”

This latest announcement builds on a number of recent initiatives launched by Kingpins to highlight sustainability across the denim supply chain. In 2019, the show made it a requirement for exhibitors at its Amsterdam edition to meet mandatory standards in Corporate Social Responsibility and Chemical Management and Handling.

The Amsterdam fair has also introduced a “Most Sustainable Products” initiative which highlights the top ten most sustainable products featured on its show floor at each edition.

Kingpins Transformers, the summit series focusing on innovation in the denim industry, also launched Transformers: ED , an educational conference for fashion students who are still at university and preparing to enter into the wider fashion industry.