Kingpins cancels September edition of China City Tour

Kingpins has cancelled the September edition of its China City Tour due to ongoing health concerns and travel restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The denim supply chain trade show was slated to take place between 2 and 4 September.

“While some places in the world have begun to open and many of our mills and partners in China are slowly returning to a sense of normalcy, for many of our international exhibitors, travel is not an option right now,” Vivian Wang, Kingpins’ managing director and head of global sales, said in a release.

There will be no Kingpins24 planned for the Chinese market at the time. Launched in May, Kingpins24 is a digital event targeting the European and North American markets.

“The Chinese market is very interesting to Kingpins and the global denim market, but we don’t have the technology or capacity to produce a digital event for China just yet,” Wang said. “It is something we are exploring - not just for China, but for the whole world - and we hope to be able to share some good news in that respect soon.”

In July, Kingpins announced that its Amsterdam event, planned for October, would also not be going ahead due to Covid-19.