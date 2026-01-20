Kingpins NY prepares for January 2026 edition, with Kering-backed denim lab

Kingpins is gearing up for its January 2026 edition, during which it will not only welcome back an array of leading denim suppliers, but also pave the way for emerging creatives championing sustainability at their core.

The event will run from January 21 to 22 at Pier 36/Basketball City in New York, where exhibitors representing the global supply chain, from denim mills to manufacturers, will come together for networking, inspiration and education opportunities.

A new initiative for this edition will be the S|Style – Denim Lab powered by Kering. The project, overseen by fashion director Giorgia Cantarini, intends to serve as a platform for emerging creatives who want to showcase their work using sustainable criteria.

Kering has helped to power this latest edition, which will focus on denim and responsible water management. This year, participants were tasked with experimenting with dyeing, washing and regenerative cotton solutions provided by Kering’s Material Innovation Lab.

Similarly, in the fair’s collaboration area, The Boxes, AGI Denim and artist Mahmoud Kosyaem worked together on transforming discarded denim into tapestries. Art experimentation will continue in an installation by Tonello and US artist Maegen Neubeck and her NM Natural Dye Studio, which uses organic matter and plant-based waste as a study of colour and nature.