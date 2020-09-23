Kingpins to launch digital denim sourcing platform in October

Denim trade show Kingpins is set to launch Kingpins Exchange, a new digital hub for denim sourcing professionals.

Created in partnership with leading sourcing platform Material Exchange, Kingpins Exchange is a digital showroom platform and material marketplace looking to bring together denim mills, buyers and brands.

The Kingpins Exchange will launch in late October on the Kingpins Show website.

It follows the launch in April of Kingpins24, a digital version of the Kingpins trade show that replaced the physical event cancelled due to Covid-19. Kingpins founder Andrew Olah said the decision to launch Kingpins Exchange followed requests from denim mills to have similar digital platforms with more of a focus on sourcing.

“From buyers we heard of the difficulties in keeping track of all the different tools, platforms and techniques supply chain members were using to market and sell their products to them,” Olah said. “We realized the industry needed a comprehensive digital solution that served both these groups very much in the way that our physical events have historically done: by creating a central destination for denim sourcing that also functions as a beautiful and effective platform upon which denim suppliers could tell their stories and sell their products.

“Our solution is Kingpins Exchange – something we think of as a Kingpins Show that is available to buyers around the clock, all year long.”