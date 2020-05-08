Kingpins24 to return in June

The organisers of denim trade show Kingpins have announced the next edition of Kinpins24 - its online event launched in light of the Covid-19 pandemic - will return between 23 and 24 June after its debut last month.

The show will target the US-based denim industry, but organisers stressed that it would not take the place of the New York edition of Kingpins show which was scheduled between 2 and 3 June but was cancelled last month.

Kingpins24 launched for the first time last month in an event that drew nearly 10,000 visitors to its website - including 3,500 viewers tuning in to the livestream - as well as nearly 29,000 views of its on-demand content.

A key change to the June event will be that members of the denim supply chain that are not Kingpins New York exhibitors can apply to join the online event as exhibitors. The show will also feature a “shorter and more streamlined” livestream with a focus on webinars, interviews, panels and conversations.

“It will never replace a Kingpins Show, but Kingpins24 has proven to be an idea that the denim industry responded to and found valuable,” Andrew Olah, founder of Kingpins Show, said in a statement. “We’re incredibly humbled by the success of KINGPINS24 and have identified ways in which we can improve on our concept. Our goal remains to be the platform - whether IRL, as the kids say, or online – where the denim industry gathers to share information, ideas, innovation and inspiration. We’re excited for what comes next.”