Scoop is just hours away from opening its doors for the SS26 season. The contemporary fashion event, which considers itself more of a showroom than a trade show, is making big steps for this edition, namely in the form of a new, larger venue: Olympia National Kensington.

Following the theme, ‘The Magical Summer of Love’, the fair, spanning July 13 to 15, intends to draw inspiration from the “surrealist energy of the 1970s, promising a kaleidoscopic journey filled with psychedelic touches” alongside “expressive fashion”. Over 200 new and emerging designer labels will be exhibiting in the technicolour setting, some of whom are entirely new to the show. Here are the ones to look out for;

Devotion Twins

Devotion Twins campaign imagery. Credits: Devotion Twins / Scoop.

Athens-based Devotion Twins incorporates its Grecian identity into chic designs that make up collections that intend to fit perfectly in both fashion and lifestyle boutiques. The brand champions itself as “slow fashion”, putting an emphasis on responsible sourcing and producing on-demand only in order to counter overproduction and waste. This is further reflected in Devotion Twins’ long-term purchase agreements with suppliers and production companies, which underline the brand’s commitment to regional craftsmanship. The products themselves bring together an eclectic colour palette, signature patterns and handmade elements that the brand says point to rich folkloric heritage and textile traditions.

About Devotion Twins Founded: 2001 in Greece, clothing later followed in 2013. The brand began expanding internationally in 2018.

2001 in Greece, clothing later followed in 2013. The brand began expanding internationally in 2018. Signature piece: Self-designed jacquards inspired by Greece and loose, flowing silhouettes

Self-designed jacquards inspired by Greece and loose, flowing silhouettes Target audience: “Ageless” customers seeking feminine simplicity with a boho edge.

“Ageless” customers seeking feminine simplicity with a boho edge. Points of sale: Stocked in both fashion and lifestyle boutiques, serving customers through a global network of around 1,500 points of sale across 40 countries, including in the US. Monsoon London and Otrium are among stockists.

Stocked in both fashion and lifestyle boutiques, serving customers through a global network of around 1,500 points of sale across 40 countries, including in the US. Monsoon London and Otrium are among stockists. Production: 100 percent manufactured in Greece. The brand makes significant contributions to rebuilding local production structures and follows a “responsible” nearshoring strategy. Production is on-demand.

100 percent manufactured in Greece. The brand makes significant contributions to rebuilding local production structures and follows a “responsible” nearshoring strategy. Production is on-demand. Retail price: 34 to 114 euros for accessories like bags, scarves and handbags. Clothing, including shorts, dresses and trousers, sits between 90 euros and 620 euros.

Sesa

Sesa campaign imagery. Credits: Sesa / Scoop.

Family-run, Italian brand Sesa has an established reputation for its in-house crafted footwear. What started out as a provider for American corporations has become a globally recognised label, releasing typically unisex styles that aim to appeal to the style-conscious consumer. Sesa is largely known for its signature penny loafers and moccasins, both of which emphasise a commitment to authentic Italian craftsmanship. Unlike other brands with a lengthy history that have adapted and moved abroad in pursuit of more affordable production, Sesa has remained firm in its stance that traditional construction techniques must remain intact.

About Sesa Founded: 1976 in Marche, Italy

1976 in Marche, Italy Signature piece: Penny loafers

Penny loafers Target audience: Style-conscious young adults

Style-conscious young adults Points of sale: Via stores and boutiques like the US’ Gravity Pope and No. 6 Store; Garmentory; X21; Fabiani etc.

Via stores and boutiques like the US’ Gravity Pope and No. 6 Store; Garmentory; X21; Fabiani etc. Production: The brand prioritises traditional construction techniques in its home country of Italy

The brand prioritises traditional construction techniques in its home country of Italy Retail price: Prices range from around 110 pounds to 320 pounds

Ma Petite Capsule

Ma Petite Capsule campaign imagery. Credits: Ma Petite Capsule.

Knitwear specialist Ma Petite Capsule characterises itself through vibrant colour palettes that define each and every collection that emerges from its Marseille base. It is best known for its innovative Mink Wool material, a blend made primarily of wool and natural mink fibre, which are combed by hand to align with tradition and “respect for the animal”. The soft, fluffy material is an alternative to cashmere, and is used for the brand’s varied selection of modern and bold knits, which are a reflection of blending local heritage with global fashion trends.

About Ma Petite Capsule Founded: 2022 in Marseille, France

2022 in Marseille, France Signature piece: Colourful knitwear, Mink Wool knit

Colourful knitwear, Mink Wool knit Target audience: The brand’s designer, Anouk Minassian, says she designs collections “for all women”.

The brand’s designer, Anouk Minassian, says she designs collections “for all women”. Points of sale: The brand is currently stocked in select French boutiques.

The brand is currently stocked in select French boutiques. Retail price: Knitwear sits at around 135 euros; dresses are between 465 and 115 euros; T-shirts and blouses range from 255 to 85 euros.

Psophía

Psophía campaign imagery. Credits: Psophía / Scoop.

After stepping down from Hoss Intropia, a brand she founded in 1994 that is now in the hands of Tendam, designer Paloma Vázquez de Castro decided to start a new venture in the form of Psophía. The ready-to-wear brand brings womenswear into new sculptural heights, offering architectural silhouettes in elevated fabrics with sophisticated details. For de Castro, Psophía represents a means of owning her time and work, making the project very personal and maintaining its roots in Spain, where collections are both designed and produced.

About Psophía Founded: 2018 in Madrid, Spain

2018 in Madrid, Spain Signature piece: Sculptural silhouettes

Sculptural silhouettes Target audience: Women who appreciate quality, sophistication and exclusivity, looking beyond trends to value timeless designs.

Women who appreciate quality, sophistication and exclusivity, looking beyond trends to value timeless designs. Points of sale: The brand sells in stores across Spain, Italy, Benelux, the US, Portugal, Switzerland, Germany, Bulgaria and Greece.

The brand sells in stores across Spain, Italy, Benelux, the US, Portugal, Switzerland, Germany, Bulgaria and Greece. Production: Psophía designs and produces in Spain, according to the brand’s website.

Psophía designs and produces in Spain, according to the brand’s website. Retail price: Prices range from around 119 euros for simple blouses, T-shirts and scarves to 689 euros for more elaborate, embroidered dresses.

V. De. Vinster

V. De. Vinster campaign imagery. Credits: V. De. Vinster / Scoop.

Designer Virginie de Vinster was inspired by her travels when she created the initial foundations of V. De. Vinster. The France-based brand incorporates inspiration de Vinster garnered from Africa, India, Peru, the Andes and Southeast Asia, where different trades, customs and people have helped to inform vibrant pieces that hold a simplicity to their form. Starting with African Wax as her primary material, de Vinster has since moved on to create garments using an array of ancient fabrics and techniques, often working with makers from villages in Peru or Rajasthan to formulate garments with “bohemian flair”.