Magic Japan goes through drastic transformation, becomes Project Tokyo

Magic Japan, the fashion trade show launched last year in the Japanese capital, has changed its name and location. Now called Project Tokyo, the event is set to take place on March 27-28 at the Tokyo International Forum, one of the city’s landmark exhibition spaces.

In addition, the event will no longer showcase a broad range of categories, including childrenswear and footwear. Instead, Project Tokyo will focus on a curated selection of Japanese, American and European brands offering men’s and women’s contemporary fashion, denim and accessories.

“We have continued to generate momentum from the Asian market through Magic Japan and look forward to delivering a more focused, curated event that our customers have been asking for and that best serves the industry”, read a statement by Christopher Griffin, President International Business Development at UBM Fashion, the company which organizes the fair.

UMB Fashion also informed that ten Japanese designers (five focusing on menswear and five on womenswear) will be selected to be introduced to the US market. The menswear labels will be showcased at Project New York, a similar fair in the Big Apple focusing on menswear only, while the five Japanese brands dedicated women’s fashion will get a chance to network at Magic, the trade fair held in Las Vegas.