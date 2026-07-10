Make it British trade show to return in 2027 after seven-year break

Make it British is bringing back its trade show Make it British Live! in January 2027, following a seven-year absence. The two-day event will take place in London on 12 and 13 January 2027, with the venue and further details set to be announced in August.

The event aims to reconnect brands, designers and buyers with manufacturers across the UK supply chain. Businesses involved in garment production, textiles, trims, machinery, accessories and printing will be among those exhibiting, with the goal of providing a platform for companies looking to source and produce fashion in the UK.

Founded by Kate Hills, Make it British Live! originally launched in 2014 as Meet the Manufacturer before adopting its current name in 2018. Previous editions attracted more than 18,000 visitors before the pandemic forced the cancellation of its planned 2020 return.

Hills said the decision to revive the event reflects renewed momentum around UK production, but also a need for greater collaboration across the industry.

“Over the past year I’ve visited as many UK fashion and textile manufacturers as possible, and what I’ve discovered is that there is so much innovation and enthusiasm for making in the UK, but that the industry is still fragmented,” she said. “Bringing the whole supply chain together in one event is how we fixed that before, and it’s why the show is coming back.”

The relaunch comes amid increased focus on domestic manufacturing, with the local fashion sector facing ongoing discussions around investment, skills and supply chain resilience.

Alongside the trade show, Make it British supports UK production through podcasts, industry newsletters and the British Brand Accelerator programme, which helps emerging brands develop local manufacturing partnerships.