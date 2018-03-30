Messe Düsseldorf Moscow OOO and Eurovet end partnership at CPM

London - Following Messe Düsseldorf Moscow OOO acquisition of CPM, the leading fashion trade fair in Moscow, the organization is set to end its cooperation with Eurovet.

Under the new ownership, the legal framework for CPM has changed, meaning it is no longer possible for Messe Düsseldorf Moscow OOO, the Russian subsidiary of trade fair organization Messe Düsseldorf, to continue working with the lingerie and bodywear international trade show firm.

"We regret these developments. Eurovet was a very good long-standing partner of ours," said Thomas Stenzel, Managing Director of Messe Düsseldorf Moscow OOO in a statement. However, despite the impending absence of Eurovet at CPM, lingerie and bodywear will continue to remain an integral part of CPM under its newly created, separate management team.

From September 2018 onwards, CPM Moscow will host 'CPM Body & Beach', a new segment which is set to be home to all lingerie and swimwear exhibitors. Split across different segments, such as CPM Premium, CPM Accessories & Shoes, as well as CPM Body & Beach, CPM Moscow is Russia's leading international fashion trade show, organized by Messe Düsseldorf Moscow OOO and Legedo Company.

Welcoming more than 25,000 visitors per edition, who come to see more than 1,350 collections from an international list of exhibitors, the next CPM Moscow is set to take place September 4 to 7, 2018.

