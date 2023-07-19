Messe Frankfurt buys stake in denim trade fair Kingpins

German trade fair organiser Messe Frankfurt has bought a stake in denim trade show Kingpins.

The strategic partnership will see Messe Frankfurt's “extensive experience and resources” combined with Kingpins’ “unique expertise” to foster “innovation, collaboration, and growth within the denim community”.

Kingpins, which runs shows in New York and Amsterdam, will continue to operate independently, “maintaining its distinct identity and the essence that has made it a must-attend event for denim enthusiasts worldwide”.

The size of the stake and its price tag were not disclosed.

Andrew Olah, the founder and CEO of Kingpins, said in a statement: “Since the day we started Kingpins in 2004, we aspired to one day sell our show or partner with Messe Frankfurt - we were never ‘show people’, we were ‘industry people’ where as Messe Frankfurt is an 800-year-old exhibition company with all the knowledge, technique, and data needed.

“Now almost 20 years later, a kind of dream has occurred - now we are both ‘show people’ and ‘industry people’. We know this collaboration will really grow each other’s opportunities and quality.”

Messe Frankfurt, which owns around 50 international trade fairs in 11 countries, said the investment in Kingpins will elevate its portfolio while also solidifying its commitment to the denim industry's development.

The event giant already owns denim shows Beyond Denim and Denimworld.

Constantin von Vieregge, the president and CEO of Messe Frankfurt Inc, said: “Our partnership with the Kingpins Show is rooted in our admiration for their distinct vision and innovative approach to the denim industry.

“We recognize the opportunity to learn from Kingpins, and together with our expertise we believe we can continue to be the stage for business encounters in the denim industry.”