Messe Frankfurt x MEX Exhibitions: Gartex Texprocess India

The organisers of apparel and textile trade fair Gartex India, MEX Exhibitions, have entered into a strategic alliance with Texprocess India, Messe Frankfurt’s international trade fair for processing textiles and flexible materials. The resulting unified industry platform Gartex Texprocess India will expand India’s portfolio and further the industry’s future development. The event will be part of Messe Frankfurt’s Texpertise Network, leveraging on the group’s strong global network and expertise in the sector.

"Our shared commitment for industry development has led to the decision of working in collaboration with MEX Exhibitions. Together, we are positioned to grow and more importantly provide industry stakeholders with a strong brand of enhanced offerings through a single-source business platform - 'Gartex Texprocess India'. Moreover, the alliance has set pace for our brand expansion strategy as India is one the most promising textile markets," commented Raj Manek, executive director and board member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holding Ltd. in a press release on Friday.

India is not only leading in terms of apparel and textiles consumption but also when it comes to exports, being second only to China. By 2024, the country’s export volume is expected to reach 300 billion US dollars. In addition, India holds the second largest textile manufacturing capacity globally with the textile machinery sector witnessing a growth of 8 to 10 percent year-on-year.

Accordingly, Texprocess India and Gartex India, both introduced in 2016 and supported by leading associations and companies, aim to support an increase in manufacturing capacities, upgraded technologies and thus more and better automation processes for the textile and apparel sector.

"Gartex India has grown multifold in size since its debut in 2016, making the event wider in scope and greater in significance year after year. It has created new standards for the industry in terms of enhancing awareness, excellent networking, knowledge dissemination and industry bonding. Now, it is time to take it to the next level and this strategic alliance with Texprocess of Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India, Gartex India will realise its true potential and soar to even greater heights," said Gaurav Juneja, director, MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd.

While Texprocess India was launched as a pavilion to create an innovation platform for garment-manufacturing and textile processing at Techtextil India in Mumbai, Gartex India is held annually in New Delhi and has grown wider in scope covering not just the garment and textile manufacturing value chain but has also added segments like an innerwear manufacturing zone, a Laundry & Denim show, digital textile printing, embroidery and other verticals.

With the merger of the two textile trade fairs, the organisers, Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd and MEX Exhibitions, aspire to work in collaboration for the development of India's textile industry and to facilitate global sourcing and networking in the textile value chains.

The unified Gartex Texprocess India edition will be held from 10th to 12th August 2019 at exhibition center Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, India.

Photos: Gartex India 2018