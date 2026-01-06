Micam presents a data-driven trend guide and area generated by AI

Micam has leveraged artificial intelligence to create a trend guide. "Purchasing future bestselling products while reducing unsold stock and optimising commercial and environmental impact is not magic. It is a service offered exclusively by Micam, the first international trade show to present a data-driven trend guide and area generated by artificial intelligence," explained the fair organisers in a statement. The footwear trade show will take place from February 22 to 24 in Milan.

This data-driven project stems from a desire to enhance the visitor experience by providing them with the most reliable guidance on seasonal trends to optimise their purchasing, the organisers added.

"For this reason, Micam is collaborating with Livetrend, a cutting-edge digital platform in the field of trend and market analysis," the statement continued.

The digital solution, based on artificial intelligence, analyses millions of images and information from various web sources. From these, it develops seasonal macro-trends using specially created algorithms. Instagram, e-commerce, fashion shows and consumer interest are thus used to support trend forecasts.

According to the data-driven guide, 2026 will be a year marked by a collective search for authenticity, a primordial Renaissance, where footwear must respond to the new consumer demand for value. In this scenario, four macro-trends define the season. Bucolic slumber, rooted in the serene and natural rural world; Lavish subversion, inspired by the enchantment of the everyday, a luxurious and surprising theme; Primal futurism, founded on the ambivalence between a minimalist future and a past rich in tradition; and Dark history, which adds an almost religious and historical side, inspired by ancient rituals, and asserts itself with its dramatic flair.

Bucolic slumber interprets the growing desire to slow down and reconnect with nature through footwear that focuses on soft shapes and an aesthetic reminiscent of the reassuring familiarity of well-worn objects. Classic rural styles are updated with contemporary solidity. Mary janes and equestrian boots take on a character halfway between nostalgia and modernity, thanks to chunky soles, rounded lines and materials like suede and heavily grained leathers.

Lavish subversion explores a sense of rebellious maximalism, using unexpected playful details to transform classic shapes. Ballet flats, feminine court shoes and loafers feature glossy finishes, while velvets and satin surfaces reflect a theatrical sensibility.

Primal futurism builds the future from fragments of the past, integrating technology and craftsmanship. The aesthetic favours matte surfaces, materials like pony skin and distressed finishes, hardware elements such as studs and mechanical closures, and minimalist, intellectual shapes.

Dark history looks to the Middle Ages, baroque influences and the dark elegance of gothic romanticism. It features sculptural forms, elongated toes, twisted or arched heels and high shafts, reminiscent of ceremonial attire.

Materials amplify this atmosphere through combinations of textures. Embossed leathers, lace, patent leather, velvets and even chainmail create a contrast between softness and structure.