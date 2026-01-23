Milano Unica sees growth in international buyers

Milano Unica has concluded its 42nd edition with an increase in international buyer attendance. The Italian high-end textile and accessories trade show took place at Fiera Milano Rho from January 20 to 22. It presented the spring/summer 2027 collections and saw France (+8.5 percent) and the US (+13.5 percent) emerge as the two most represented countries overall.

The presence of buyers from Korea (+10 percent), Canada (+6.6 percent), Germany (+8 percent) and Japan (+2.4 percent) also increased. Great Britain and Spain confirmed attendance levels consistent with the February 2025 edition.

“The last two editions have recorded the best results ever. Today, the trade show has become an international leader in the sector. A cohesive team has been created among all the entrepreneurs, effectively coordinated by the director of Milano Unica, Massimo Mosiello, and his staff,” recalled Simone Canclini, president of the event. "Fabrics are the necessary condition for the success of garments. We are leaders as producers of beauty and we are leaders in sustainability."

"Milano Unica reminds us that without fabric and accessories, there is no luxury and no made in Italy. They are the essential ingredient, the substance that gives body to style. In a complex two-year period like this, where markets are slowing down and international demand is uncertain, we must have the courage to put the industrial value of the product back at the centre, bringing attention back to real manufacturing," emphasised Valentino Valentini, deputy minister at the ministry of enterprises and made in Italy, during the trade fair's opening ceremony.