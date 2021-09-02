Moda: Five brands attending for the first time in September
UK footwear and fashion trade show Moda is returning to the NEC Birmingham on Sunday for a four-day event running from 5-8 September. The show this season will be co-located with Autumn Fair and will run for one extra day compared to usual, as buyers and brands reunite after over a year of cancelled physical shows.
Moda will showcase thousands of collections across fashion, footwear, jewellery, and accessories from a mix of returning brands as well as some new faces. In this article, FashionUnited shines a spotlight on five new brands attending this season.
Lunar
“Established in 1990, Lunar is a footwear brand with a UK-based design team that creates colourful and elegant shoes using influences from other areas of fashion and giving them “a designer twist”. The brand has won ‘Ladies Fashion Footwear’ brand of the year at the UK Footwear awards each year from 2016 through to 2020.
Retail price
30 pounds to 70 pounds
Target audience
Women aged 30 and over
Retail
Next, Charles Clinkard, Kaleidoscope, Wilkies, Browns of York, Lunarshoesonline and over 1,000 independent retailers
Conscious Lemons
Conscious Lemons is a slow-fashion brand that uses traditional and sustainable methods of fabric making combined with modern techniques of zero-waste stitching. The brand uses premium fabrics, from handwoven Jamdani to 100 percent pure linens and hand dyed and block printed cotton.
Retail price
50 pounds to 200 pounds
Target audience
Sustainably conscious women looking for timeless casual or occasion wear
Retail
Via its website
Nomads
Nomads is a GOTS certified ethical fashion brand based in Cornwall, specialising in contemporary garments that embrace colour and print. The brand’s SS22 range is designed in 5 capsule collections to reflect our changing lifestyles, from easy-fit loungewear to summer celebrations. The collection includes organic cotton socks and men’s cotton shirts.
Retail price
28 pounds to 140 pounds
Target audience
“Creative, free-thinking people who want to live a more ethical lifestyle”
Retail
Mainly in independent boutiques in the UK and Europe
Jayley Collection
Luxury fashion brand Jayley Collection creates its clothing with a variety of quality fabrics including faux fur, suedes, silks and cashmere. The brand sells a mix of outerwear, sportswear and more casual loungewear and is known for its use of bold, cheerful colours.
Target audience
Women looking for striking designs and luxury fabrics
Retail price
30 pounds to 1,980 pounds
Where
International retailers
CAT Footwear
Global footwear manufacturer Cat Footwear creates high-quality and ergonomically designed work and “rugged casual” footwear. The company, which is a division of Wolverine Worldwide, is best known for its Caterpillar workwear boots, but also creates casual shoes for men, women and children.
Target audience
Mainly workers
Retail price
60 pounds to 445 pounds
Where
International retailers