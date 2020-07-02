Moda postponed until February 2021

Hyve Group has announced that the upcoming September 2020 edition of British trade fair Moda has been postponed until February due to the ongoing global impact of Covid-19.

The show will return from 7 to 9 February 2021 at The NEC Birmingham for its AW21 edition, which will run alongside Hyve’s retail show Spring Fair. Hyve-run shows Autumn Fair and Jewellery & Watch and Fashion (JWF) will also no longer take place this year.

The trade fair organiser already announced last month the postponement of its London shows Pure, Origin, Scoop and Jacket Required until February 2021.

The company also announced the launch of its new virtual forum, called Fashion Together, for its fashion community to remain in contact, offering an exclusive seminar programme and practical advice designed to educate and inform delegates. The forum will take place from 1 to 2 September 2020 and is open to fashion brands and buyers.

“After monitoring the situation we have decided that Moda will not take place for its spring/ summer edition this year,” Martin Arnold, Hyve Group's fashion portfolio director, said in a statement. “We have carefully considered hosting Moda later this year, but after speaking with our customers, we feel that this would not provide the experience that they have come to expect. However, we are excited to connect with our industry at Fashion Together and look forward to welcoming everyone to Moda in February 2021.”