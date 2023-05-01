Moda to launch footwear boutique initiative at September show

British trade fair Moda is to introduce a new footwear boutique initiative at its upcoming show taking place between September 3 and 6 at NEC Birmingham.

The ‘Moda Footwear Boutique’ will offer “a curated selection of footwear brands a cost-effective platform to launch their collections”.

Moda owner Hyve Group said the initiative is designed “to provide the footwear industry with a place to meet and discover new collections” while offering “the cost and feel benefits of a showroom”.

Ciro Dunlop, head of Moda Footwear, said in a release: “Carefully curated to inspire retailers with their buying for the season ahead, the Moda Footwear Boutique is a very exciting development in the growth of the sector.

“The Footwear Boutique offers the cost and feel of a showroom, however, unlike showrooms who rely on brands to invite their existing buyers to the show, Moda Footwear attracts thousands of purchase-ready buyers from across the UK and overseas, facilitating lasting connections with retailers.”

The boutique will be located next to the Moda Stage, where buyers can see the latest trends through runway shows and hear panel talks about the hottest topics in fashion retail.

Footwear brands showcasing at the upcoming September edition of Moda include Fly London, XTI, Refresh, Carmela, Chatham, Mustang, Alpe, Thomas Blunt, Lunar, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Anne Michelle, Top Staka, and Lazy Dogz.