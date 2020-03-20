Modefabriek July edition cancelled due to Covid-19

Dutch trade fair Modefabriek is the latest fashion event to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show’s organisers announced Friday that the upcoming show scheduled to run between 5 and 6 July will no longer go ahead due to the “enormous impact” of Covid-19.

They said in a statement: “The decision to cancel the upcoming summer edition of Modefabriek regrettably proved to be unavoidable. The Corona pandemic has had an enormous impact on everything that we hold dear, and we realise that it is now impossible for our event to go ahead as planned.”

Looking forward, the organisers said they would continue to develop the show for upcoming editions. “Here at Modefabriek, we were already developing a broader platform for our branch – in addition to our live event. To offer online and offline solutions, to be a contact point and connector,” the company said.

“A platform for sharing expertise, information and countless other relevant concerns.A place where the fashion industry unites, and where everyone with questions or something to offer can meet. 365 days a year. The latest developments have made this platform even more relevant, and we will be working hard on our plans in the upcoming period. This is currently our focus, and we’re moving full steam ahead. More on this soon!”