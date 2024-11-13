Modefabriek reinvents itself and changes its setting: 'We have a blank canvas again'

Modefabriek is getting a revamp for the upcoming winter edition. The trade show is moving from Amsterdam to Vijfhuizen, a village in North Holland, offering space for even more innovation. FashionUnited spoke with Modefabriek CEO Caroline Krouwels about the process of change.

Since its inception in 1996, Modefabriek has taken on many forms, but the most recent editions at the RAI Amsterdam event venue are freshest in our minds. The move to Vijfhuizen therefore feels somewhat like the end of an era.

“We have a long history with the RAI,” said Krouwels. Upon Modefabriek’s return after several cancelled editions due to the coronavirus pandemic, there was an “enormous resurgence”. “We had two incredibly successful trade shows when we returned after the pandemic. After that, the retail landscape changed, and retailers came under increasing pressure.” In addition, new initiatives emerged, such as the Preview trade show in Nieuwegein. “At some point, you have to look at where you stand and where you can make improvements. I think that's a perfectly normal, human thing. You always have to keep growing.”

The Modefabriek concept has undergone various adjustments in recent editions, but the relocation represents a significant transformation. The opportunity arose due to the convergence of several ‘practical matters’, explained Krouwels. “Several contracts were coming to an end. We always want to collaborate with our partners in an elegant way and not just terminate a partnership abruptly. You can imagine that the RAI would have preferred us to stay, but we realised that we had outgrown it.”

Modefabriek: ‘We want to strengthen the content, so that everyone benefits’

When the move to Expo Greater Amsterdam in Vijfhuizen was being discussed, the question arose: ‘Is the location alone a big enough change for the needs of the industry? Shouldn't you also revisit the concept?’ Modefabriek then gathered a number of large, key clients. Modefabriek gave a presentation several times, refined it with the feedback received, and presented it again. “We weighed everything up; from price, to location, to stand construction, content, and the dates on which the trade show takes place. We don't just want to sell square metres. We want to strengthen the content of the trade show, so that everyone benefits.”

An animation of Modefabriek offers a glimpse of the new show floor layout. The new location has significantly more exterior glass walls, allowing for more natural light, while the layout itself is also different, evoking more of a ‘department store feel’. There will be a few back walls, and few consecutive stands without walkways between them, making it easy to meander through the show floor. Those looking for a meeting place can find it at long tables placed on some of the wider walkways. “You can start the day there together with a cup of coffee and meet up again later in the day.” The tables will also function as a bookshop and repair café throughout the day.

Regarding the brands present, Modefabriek aims for a curated selection of womenswear. This also means welcoming more international brands from Northern Europe. Modefabriek is actively campaigning in Germany and is in talks with brands in the Flemish region of Belgium. Krouwels also noted Scandinavia as an important branch of the industry for the fair. “You see the number of languages spoken on the floor increasing.”

Modefabriek: New location, new energy

A notable development for the upcoming trade show season is the arrival of menswear trade show Shift, with former Modefabriek director Lucel van den Hoeven at the helm. Van den Hoeven is also still a member of the Modefabriek board. “The demand for menswear came from the shareholders. I want to run Modefabriek with attention and focus, and establish it properly; that's also my responsibility to the shareholders. If I start spreading myself too thin again, it won't deliver the quality we want to offer our clients. So I asked Lucel if he wanted to do it.”

The new menswear event will take place on the same two days as Modefabriek, but at a completely different location near Amsterdam. Those who want to attend both will therefore have to travel between the two.

Modefabriek will take place on 26 and 27 January at Expo Greater Amsterdam in Vijfhuizen.