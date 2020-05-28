Modefabriek to launch new online B2B platform in early July

The organizers of the Dutch trade fair Modefabriek have announced the launch of a new online platform featuring a B2B marketplace. Scheduled for early July, it is intended to connect the fashion industry and boost business.

Previously, the organizers had already hinted that they were in the process of developing an online platform. Now, it’s clear that it will allow industry professionals to view the newest collections, connect with others, share their latest news and follow one another.

The platform, which is aimed at people who are already active in the Dutch and Belgian fashion industry, or those looking to expand to those markets, can serve as a networking tool for all fashion professionals, including labels, agents, retailers, buyers, stylists, designers, store staff, visual merchandisers, trainers, educators, starters, jobseekers, employers, developers, advisors, the media and policy makers.

The company will additionally offer business opportunities, news, vacancies, workshops, education, trends and information about the online and offline Modefabriek event.

In March, Modefabriek’s summer edition, which was initially scheduled for July 5 and 6, joined the list of fashion events that were cancelled due to Covid-19. Since then, many trade fairs and fashion shows have adopted digital formats, such as the two-day live stream event of denim fair Kingpins24. Milan and London fashion weeks will similarly be held entirely online.