Mumbai to host 66th National Garment Fair from January 29 to 30

The Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) is ready to host the 66th National Garment Fair from January 29 to 30, 2018 at Hall I, Bombay Exhibition Centre, NSE Complex, Mumbai. This is expected to be the largest Spring/Summer Trade Fair ever organized by CMAI. The B2B Fair will display more than 400 brands spread over 2,00,00 sq. ft. Approx 15,000 trade visitors are expected to visit the fair. The exhibits include men’s wear, women’s wear, kids wear, ethnic wear and accessories.

Apex Awards, the premier awards for Indian apparel industry, will be held on January 29 at Hall II. These awards acknowledge excellence in apparel manufacturing, marketing, supply chain management, exports, retail while recognising significant contributions to the industry from allied industries. This year, The Lifetime Achievement Award will be bestowed upon Sanjay Lalbhai, Chairman, Arvind Brands for his invaluable and outstanding contribution to the growth of the Indian apparel industry. Talking about bringing about policy changes, Rahul Mehta, President, CMAI says several amendments brought about by the GST Council were steps in the right direction and the textile and clothing industry has seen a fair amount of relief, especially in procedures. A lot more still needs to be done and CMAI is continuing its active interaction with the government and the GST Council to address these issues.