Navigating UK trade shows: Key events for apparel and textile professionals in Jan/Feb 2026

As we approach the new year, buyers, manufacturers and brands alike will be battening down the hatches in preparation for the upcoming buying period. With the event season in constant flux, it can be hard to keep track of which fairs will be rolling through in the UK. With this in mind, FashionUnited has highlighted some of the fastest growing fairs due to takeover the English capital, and beyond.

Jan 13 - 14: The London Textile Fair, London

The London Textile Fair (TLTF), held at the Business Design Centre in Islington, serves as a B2B sourcing platform that intends to connect manufacturers and suppliers with fashion brands. The last event brought together 320 exhibitors across fabrics, accessories, print design, vintage and garment, with 3,587 visitors attending the show.

On its website, the event cites a slew of both local and international attendees among its regulars. From the UK, representatives from Next, John Lewis, Marks & Spencer and Superdry are among those present, while Gap, Tommy Hilfiger, Saint Laurent and Desigual are said to be regulars from abroad. It further reported strong participation from 20 countries, including Turkey, China, Italy, France and Portugal, among others.

Since its inception, TLTF has continued to strengthen its offering. In 2023, it introduced knit and crochet to its Print Design and Vintage Archives area, expanding its collection from trend and design studios. Its Garment Hall then debuted in September 2024, presenting international manufacturers for womenswear, menswear and other categories.

Jan 13 - 15: Source Fashion, London

Credits: Source Fashion

For the coming season, Source Fashion will be hosting its responsible sourcing event in January for the first time, a shift that intends to give buying, sourcing and product teams a more timely start to the buying period. The fair, founded in 2023, has continued to enjoy year-over-year growth, both in visitor numbers and exhibitors, with such expansion continuing into the upcoming edition. This season will also mark a renewed mission for the event: “to reconnect the fashion industry with the people, processes and purpose behind what we wear”.

Source will continue to be held in Olympia London, a hall it expanded into for July 2025. This enlarged space will house what the event said will be its most international edition to date, with more than 20 countries represented across the exhibition floor in global pavilions, spanning India to Kenya to Peru.

A new area due to be unveiled is that of Fashion Deconstructor, an immersive site for live machinists, pattern cutters and upcyclers, each demonstrating forms of responsible production. This edition will also see the introduction of new partners. Source Catwalk, the fair’s platform for spotlighting the work of exhibitors, will collaborate with circular fashion NGO Redress, which will bring alumni designers from its Redress Design Awards to the event. Fashion trend authority Tred Suite has also been named the inaugural trend partner, and as such will provide curated insights as part of the fair’s content programme.

Jan 25 to 27: Wonderland, London

Wonderland trade show. Credits: Wonderland.

Founded in 2024, Wonderland set out to fill a gap in the market for a sector that was not yet well represented on a trade level. From its home in London’s Sheraton Grand Hotel, the lingerie, nightwear and swimwear fair has now grown to become a cornerstone for the intimates category, with nearly 100 brands set to exhibit for the coming edition.

Founders Nicky Clayton and Lucy Dowler have sought to maintain a community-driven environment that encourages connection and networking. It is this mindset that has drawn an increasing number of buyers to the fair. While not entirely targeting international attendees, alongside UK buyers, representatives from the likes of Australia, the US, UAE, Japan, Singapore and Germany have been known to frequent the show. Global interest has also been spurred on by a prior collaboration with New York fair Curve, where Wonderland has previously supported brands.

For the coming season, Wonderland is continuing to diversify its offering. On the back of an expansion to its ready-to-wear line-up, the organisers said categories like pyjamas and athleisure are becoming more prevalent at the show. Meanwhile, inclusive product mixes from brands like Ms A London and Lemonade Doll mean there is something for everyone.

Feb 1 - 4: Spring Fair, Birmingham

Spring Fair 2024. Credits: Hyve Group.

Since bringing its fashion-focused sister fair Pure London under its umbrella, Spring Fair has continued to double down on its approach to the clothing and accessories category. Held at NEC Birmingham, this season of Spring Fair will see the introduction of ‘Fashion at Spring Fair’, a response to buyer demand for a fashion-first experience, thus showcasing a mix of both established and emerging names across clothing, accessories and jewellery.

Within the space will be features like The Style Atelier, for live trend forecasts and styling masterclasses; and The New Business Pavilion, which will house up-and-coming brands such as Nudie Jewellery and Artemis Muse. The fair’s portfolio director, Jackson Szabo, said the introduction of the category was a natural evolution in the event’s efforts to more broadly target the UK fashion retail sector.

This latest shift comes as part of Spring Fair 2026’s new creative direction, reflected in a theme titled ‘Retail Alchemists, Masters of the Mix’. With this, the event is looking to bring together craft, creativity and commerce into a dedicated space where buyers and brands can connect and evolve.

Feb 8 - 10: Scoop, London

Scoop International, Feb 2024 edition. Credits: Scoop International.

Describing itself as a showroom rather than a trade fair, Scoop has long championed an atmosphere of discovery and connection. Now coming into its 15 year anniversary, the fair, to once again be hosted at Olympia National, is preparing for another year of platforming a curated selection of global design-led exhibitors.

“Scoop has always been about discovering what’s new and celebrating designers who bring something genuinely different to the UK market,” Scoop founder and curator, Karen Radley, said.

This time round, alongside a slew of established names, Scoop will offer up a selection of emerging designers showing at the fair for the first time. “This season’s new wave of global talent is particularly inspiring, each designer offers a distinctive voice, a strong identity and a unique perspective that I know our buyers will love,” Radley added.

INDX Shows, Solihull

INDX Shows will be spread out over the course of four weeks, during which a different category will be taking over Carnmore Park in Solihull each weekend. Each of the fairs boasts their own programme of trend seminars and exclusive features, created to ensure commercial success. Its attendee numbers are boosted due to attendance from members of its organising firm Associated Independent Stores, including Browns, Morley Group, Barbours and Jarrolds, which typically visit alongside nationally established retailers like Frasers Group.

At its prior Woman show, over 110 exhibitors were on-site, including headline newcomers Guess and French Connection. At its National Menswear Show, meanwhile, over 150 brands were in attendance, spanning suiting, formal attire, accessories and nightwear. This event recorded a 15 percent increase in footfall on the prior show. Growth will continue into the coming edition of the National Kidswear Show, where Danish retail giant Bestseller will be bringing a number of brands from its portfolio, including Jack & Jones Junior and Kids Only.

Dates for upcoming INDX shows

Jan 25 - 27: Woman

Feb 1 - 3: National Menswear

Feb 8 - 10: Intimate Apparel