Neonyt to collaborate with two B2B online marketplaces

Messe Frankfurt, the organizer of Neonyt, has announced that the sustainable fashion fair will collaborate with two existing B2B online marketplaces, instead of launching its own virtual edition this summer.

While the decision to cancel the June edition of Neonyt due to the coronavirus was shared in April, the organizers now decided that developing their own digital platform to showcase the fair and its exhibitors in virtual showrooms is not constructive.

Instead, Neonyt will team up with the already existing B2B marketplaces The Brand Show Circular and Joor.

“There are already countless approaches to hosting virtual events and showrooms right now. Following an in-depth review of the situation, we therefore decided that it makes more sense not to develop yet another solution for that ourselves,” said Thimo Schwenzfeier, show director of Neonyt, in a statement. “With The Brand Show Circular and Joor as our preferred partners for summer 2020, we are making it possible for Neonyt exhibitors to use all digital services of these B2B platforms.”

While the marketing and order platform The Brand Show Circular will provide the opportunity to publish video content in addition to digital showrooms and ordering opportunities for brands, Joor and Premium Group will offer Neonyt exhibitors a number of digital services, “which will be presented to interested exhibitors soon,” the organizers said.

The winter edition of Neonyt is scheduled to go on as planned at the beginning of next year.

On Monday, it became clear that Frankfurt could replace Berlin as Germany’s fashion hub and that the trade shows Seek, Premium and Neonyt would be moving to Frankfurt. In the summer of 2021, Premium and Messe Frankfurt will stage Frankfurt Fashion Week for the first time.