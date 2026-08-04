New B2B fashion event by Modefabriek to debut in Germany

Modefabriek B.V. is expanding into Germany and will organise the first edition of a new business-to-business (B2B) fashion platform in Frankfurt in February 2027, according to a press release. The initiative will have its own name and identity. According to the organisation, it is explicitly not a foreign edition of the existing Modefabriek trade fair.

The event will take place in Fredenhagen, near Frankfurt am Main. It will focus on commercial fashion, footwear and accessory brands from the Netherlands, Germany and other European countries. The organisation is aiming for a curated set-up, where both participating brands and invited retailers will be carefully selected to better match supply and demand.

According to CEO Rick van Rijthoven, Modefabriek aims to offer a platform for brands looking to enter the German market with this new concept. It will also connect German retailers with relevant new labels. “We don't have to be the biggest. We mainly want the brands that are there to meet the retailers that are a real fit for them.”

In preparation, Modefabriek is organising presentations for interested brands in Amsterdam, Copenhagen and Frankfurt at the end of August. During these meetings, the organisation will explain the concept, the target group and the opportunities for participation. The name of the new platform, the first participating brands and further programme details will be announced at a later date, the press release stated.