New location and refreshed partnerships: What you need to know about Source Fashion

Source Fashion has almost arrived, and with it comes a number of major changes as the London-based manufacturing-focused fair continues to evolve. Running from July 7 to 9, the summer edition will emphasise the event’s overarching mission of spotlighting responsible sourcing.

Around 305 exhibitors are expected to attend from across 19 countries and regions, reflecting a 22 percent increase in floor space. Meanwhile, representatives from brands and retailers such as Burberry, John Lewis, Ralph Lauren, Reiss, Tesco, Huge Boss and House of Fraser are registered as visitors, alongside those from non-retail buying organisations, such as British Airways, Westham United and Abbey Road Studio.

Here is everything to know about the upcoming edition.

New location: Excel London

The most prominent shift for the fair will be its new location. Source is moving to Excel London to support “continued growth”, management revealed following the winter edition. The “strategic” decision marks the beginning of a “broader expansion strategy focused on increased scale, international reach and long-term stability”. The new site reflects continued commercial momentum, bolstered by strong demand from both international and local manufacturers and investments into technology.

Content programme: Debates and key speakers

After missing the January show, Source’s Debate stage will return in July with more industry experts set to lead interactive discussions on challenges and opportunities in fashion sourcing. Topics to be posed this year include AI’s influence on sourcing, opportunities to tackle overproduction, incoming EPR legislation, and the potential of British manufacturing.

Elsewhere, a broader content agenda looks to alleviate an increasingly complex landscape for global sourcing, touching on themes like permanent volatility, sustainable commerciality, and innovation with measurable impact. Among the speakers are Fashion Enter founder and CEO, Jenny Holloway; LLUK founder and managing director, Rachel Walker; Future Fashion Assembly CEO, Sofia Strazzanti; Never Fully Dressed buying director, Kirsty Connor; and Omnes CEO, Jordan Razavi.

New markets: Vietnam pavilion

Each season, Source Fashion expands its breadth to involve dedicated pavilions from emerging sourcing countries that provide ample opportunities. This year, the fair has partnered with the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association to showcase the country’s manufacturing capabilities, with a particular focus on exhibitors that offer ethical production, technical expertise and scalable capacity.

Source director, Suzanne Ellingham, said the introduction of the Vietnam Pavilion reflected the continued evolution of the show, which is prioritising geographic diversity to broaden the sourcing landscape for visitors and cater to the changing dynamics of manufacturing.

Partners: Neuthread, Fashion Deconstructed

Source is also extending its partnership with Fashion Deconstructed following a successful launch earlier in the year. The organisation will host practical experiences for visitors to better understand the products and processes ingrained in supply chains. Highlights include handweaving and spinning sessions; garment construction practicals; textile embellishment workshops; and live repair demonstrations.

To further emphasise its circular approach, Source has also established a new partnership with Neuthread, an organisation that turns secondhand textiles into contemporary fashion collections. Over 12 months, Neuthread will work with the fair on building an ecosystem of brands, manufacturers and retailers to encourage collaboration and create new opportunities to repurpose surplus materials. Neuthread will further headline the Source Catwalk this edition, presenting collections throughout the event’s duration alongside trend-led showcases from Source exhibitors.

UK manufacturers dominate

As part of efforts to enhance accessibility to local suppliers, Source is strengthening its British Pavilion, with around 40 to 45 UK manufacturers and businesses now expected to exhibit. While only having launched last season, the expansion makes the pavilion the second largest at the event. The fair said it is responding to visitor feedback which showed an increased demand for more localised, responsive sourcing solutions. It further builds on a wider strategy to bolster domestic sourcing alongside global reach.