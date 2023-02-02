Next’s George Davies to debut latest brand GWD at Pure London

British fashion legend George Davies is introducing his latest brand, called GWD, to the UK market later this month at trade show Pure London.

The brand - an abbreviation of Davies’ full name - was launched two years ago in the Middle East, initially debuting exclusively with womenswear before expanding into childrenswear.

It marks a return to the UK fashion scene for Davies, who is the mind behind some of the nation’s best-known fashion labels including Next, George at Asda, and Per Una at Marks & Spencer.

GWD said “triumphant sales and worldwide demand” have led it to enter the UK market with “a fresh and edited range for the British customer”. A UK website will also be launched soon.

The collection showcasing at Pure London will feature Davies’ “signature mix of occasionwear and smart-casual attire”, and will include embellishments, intricate lace designs, bold prints, and vibrant colours.

GWD director Clare Holmes said in a statement: “Travelling around the world has been key to the success of George’s brands, both in terms of sourcing manufacturers and design inspiration.

“Spending time in European countries, particularly Italy, combines his passion for travel and adoration of fashion.”

The upcoming edition of Pure London will take place from February 12 to 14 at London Olympia.

Holmes said the GWD collection showcasing at the event “encapsulates everything that the brand is and more”, and will comprise “beautiful satin maxi dresses, luxurious velvet jumpsuits, florals, laces, embellishments, feathers and more”.

Gloria Sandrucci, event director at Pure London, commented: “Created by such a fashion and retail visionary, GWD is set to be a resounding success and we are incredibly excited to include the brand in our impressive and diverse exhibitor presentation.”

GWD joins a line-up of over 250 brands attending Pure London this month, including Beaumont, Bl-nk, Camper, Cotswold Knit, Critically Endangered, Fika, La Fee Maraboutee, Landa Bags, Moss Copenhagen, Pamela Mann, POM Amsterdam, Pretty Vacant, Queens of Archive, and Yerse.