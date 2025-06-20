NRF 2025: Retail’s Big Show to make European debut in Paris this September

Details of the first European edition of NRF: Retail’s Big Show Europe, taking place in Paris from September 16 to 18, were presented this morning in Milan. The event, which has always been held in New York, aims to unite the established missions of Paris Retail Week (Comexposium Group) and the renowned National Retail Federation (NRF).

Arnaud Gallet, director of NRF 2025 Retail’s Big Show Europe, explained that the event "will combine the strength of two modern retail markets; the European and the North American. The content, the agenda and the international participants will fully reflect the theme: Retail Together".

Combining the strength of two modern retail markets: Europe and North America

The event is expected to attract 480 exhibitors, approximately 15,000 visitors and around 7,000 international retail professionals.

Five years after the pandemic, the retail sector has proven resilient and agile and is repositioning itself for a new generation of shoppers. Retail is on the cusp of another profound evolution, with artificial intelligence driving innovation and efficiency at all levels, the organisers emphasised.

As Francesco Montuolo, executive vice president of Confimprese, explained in his speech during the presentation, household purchasing power has eroded today.

"We asked families what the sentiment is and it has certainly worsened compared to last year," said Montuolo, "but we all know that it is sentiment that influences household spending." The retail sector, and especially high street shops, are suffering.

The restaurant segment is certainly doing better. That said, Montuolo insisted, retailers must meet the needs of consumers around the world, who are experiencing growing uncertainty due to political changes, ongoing regional conflicts and shrinking household budgets. Meeting these needs also means evolving retail spaces, "which are merging and hybridising".

This is why events like NRF 2025 Retail’s Big Show Europe represent places for updates, exchanges and opportunities on the technological and organisational front to be used as tools to evolve retail and, therefore, business.

A white paper illustrates the main retail trends of tomorrow

Unified commerce has become a strategic priority for retailers. "By seamlessly integrating physical, digital and social experiences, brands are reinventing their stores to improve the customer journey and increase engagement," added Gallet.

Among the central themes of the fair, of course, are also artificial intelligence, along with sustainability and ESG in retail. NRF 2025 Retail’s Big Show Europe also presented a white paper featuring insights from experts and concrete strategies from key retail players, including Calvin McDonald (CEO, Lululemon), Artemis Patrick (president and CEO, Sephora North America), David Bourla (head of research, Newmark), Sophie Marchessou (chief customer officer, Mirakl) and Jerome Laurent (CEO, PricingHub).

For Lululemon, stores will continue to be a key part of future expansion

For Lululemon CEO, Calvin McDonald, who has led the Canadian performance apparel, footwear and accessories brand for over six years, doubling its sales in his first three years with a focus on elevating the customer experience both in-store and online, "stores will continue to be a key part of future expansion and the next phase of growth can be achieved through targeted openings", the report states.

"Looking ahead, there is nothing stopping the brand from doubling sales again. In the long term, we are focused on becoming an even more dominant international brand as we expand into new markets. Currently, international sales represent 25 percent of total revenue, but there is no reason why they cannot reach 50 percent," McDonald stated at the NRF Retail’s Big Show last January. "We currently have about 700 stores globally and the store is still very important to us as it gives us the opportunity to educate and interact with the consumer."

British gym apparel brand Gymshark ventured into physical stores after starting its life online. After operating a pop-up shop in New York between mid-December and mid-January, it announced Bond Street in Manhattan as its first permanent US location.

"For us, physical retail has shown real green shoots and has done very well. So we are doubling down on that and trying to do even more innovative things," said Noel Mack, CBO of Gymshark, about the brand’s transition from online only.

Among the trends that will shape the retail of the future is the rise of omni-modal commerce

"Recent advances in AI signal the dawn of a new era in commerce, which we can call “omni-modal commerce”," said Nicolas Diacono, founder of Nincotech, in the white paper. "This shift is happening even as many retailers are still catching up with the omnichannel revolution."

"Smart glasses are making a comeback. These AI-integrated wearables can recognise surroundings and seamlessly blend digital content with the real world through augmented reality. This next generation of eyewear could potentially replace smartphones, ushering in the era of spatial computing," said Diacono.

Other trends include the use of personalisation

"In 2025, the main trend of AI in retail will be the increasing sophistication of AI-driven personalisation. Retailers are leveraging AI to create personalised and seamless shopping experiences across multiple touchpoints, proactively anticipating consumer needs and preferences," said Massimiliano Squillace, CEO of Contents.

"Platforms like Contents, which provide an integrated solution for content management, help brands optimise this process by ensuring real-time content creation, delivery and distribution, efficiently and at scale."

This, the report continues, enables personalised and scalable customer interactions, in a shift that not only improves engagement but also optimises operational efficiency across the retail ecosystem.