Paul Smith to open Pitti Uomo with SS25 menswear collection

British fashion designer Paul Smith is set to open the Florentine men’s fashion fair Pitti Uomo for its 106th edition with the unveiling of a spring/summer 2025 collection.

The brand is scheduled to host its menswear presentation on June 11, open to buyers and press alike in what the designer said would be a more personal setting.

In a release announcing his participation, Smith said: “I was one of the first guest designers to be invited to show at Pitti back in 1993 and I think that it’s a wonderful moment that highlights some of the best menswear around in a very real way.

“I am looking forward to presenting my collection in a more personal setting, the return to Florence feels like just the right thing to do.”

In his own statement, Raffaello Napoleone, CEO of Pitti Immagine, added: “Paul Smith is a visionary designer, a creative with endless curiosity, an inexhaustible enthusiast, a gentleman of natural elegance, an ambassador of British creativity, a fashion lover, and a biker.

“And for us - for me personally and for Pitti Immagine - he is a great friend. The connection between Sir Paul Smith and Pitti has led us to create many memorable events over these thirty years: we are honoured that another stage of this incredible race will take place in Florence at the next Pitti.”

Smith will be joined by French designer Marine Serre, who last week was announced as this year’s guest designer for Pitti, with her own show scheduled to take place June 12.