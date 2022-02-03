Pitti Filati steps into metaverse with digital product production

Pitti Filati’s content production service, Pitti Studios, has expanded its project with an exclusive metaverse-based experience.

The trade show’s service, which it launched last June, is returning for its 90th edition with new technology that allows it to create animated and 3D versions of a finished garment to be worn by an avatar in a virtual fashion show.

An immersive digital space inspired by the Stazione Leopolda, the home of the Pitti trade show family, will be the location of the event’s first step into the metaverse.

The project was established through a collaboration with Pitti Immagine and creative studio Kerned, which specialises in the production of digital content and the manufacturer of knitting machines, Shima Seiki. In February, the studio is also set to make it possible for participating exhibitors to register their digital threads through the Yarnbank platform.

The initiative involves a 30cm thread supplied by an exhibitor to Pitti Immagine, which will be turned into a digital piece by the Yarnbank platform and transformed into a virtual garment by Kernard, to then be worn by an avatar.

The process of making the virtual reproduction aims to be 100 percent sustainable, taking away the need to produce any cloth for the final product.

A teaser video of the virtual fashion show displays digital models designed by Unreal Engine, a part of Epic Games, which was responsible for Balenciaga’s Fortnite drop.

The Pitti Studios project will be presented during the three days of the upcoming fair, further illustrating the process and benefits of its development.