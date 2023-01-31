Pitti Immagine Bimbo Fair FW23 – Edition 96 lookback

Pitti Immagine Bimbo is one of the most important children’s wear fairs in the world. Located in Fortezza da Basso Florence, Edition 96 took place from January 18-20, 2023, with 230 brands showing their fw23 collections. 70 percent of the companies participating were from outside of Italy.

Pittiway

Image: Courtesy AKAstudio-collective

The theme of the fair was “Pittiway.” As managing director Agostino Poletto indicated in a press release: “In these times, difficult yet also creative, innovative, and diverse, the Pitti Immagine shows will act as a compass for defining new directions, conceiving possible pathways, and considering the possible choices to then restart. At the Fortezza, there will be routes, turn signals, curves, and U-turns for cruising at fast speed. A sometimes-contradictory pathway that is proof of an inexhaustible energy: the same that leads towards the new directions, which are all still possible, of the future.

The fair was divided into two ‘macro’ areas.

100% Bambino

A section for the luxury, sporty and urban brands including Bugatti Junior, Dolce & Gabbana, John Richmond, Miss Blumarine and Sarabanda. Press notes maintained that,” The brands of 100% Bambino are the starting point in creating the ideal wardrobe, which brings together children and parents, combines style and practicality and responds more and more to the demands of eco-sustainable fashion.”

The Kid’s Lab

Positioned as a showcase for international cutting edge kidswear, brands in this section were mostly young and pioneering ones, including Bobux, IllyTrilly, Inuwet, Jellycat and Little Dutch. Quoting from the press notes, “Made by young and pioneering labels that stand out for their signature design, innovative choices in terms of materials, and a brand philosophy that now embraces eco-ethics in a transversal way”.

Highlights

Pitti Bimbo Editorials

Stylist Maria Giulia Pieroni created two editorial display sections; both of which were meant to evoke nostalgia from their viewers, from ski slope fashions to back-to-school accessories. The stories ignited memories of childhood, from back- to-school shopping to winter vacation.

My First Snow

Image: Courtesy p3 studio

Outdoor wear for the slopes and beyond. Clothing that is not only fun and creative, but also totally functional was on display here. Brands included Lours Paris, Moncler Enfant, Izipizi, Emporio Armani and Dolce & Gabbana.

Image: Courtesy p3 studio

Cool School

Image: Courtesy AKAstudio-collective

Proving that school time doesn’t have to be boring, this display focused on accessories, such as satchels and backpacks, as well as useful equipment like crayons, all in fun colors and shapes. Brands included Grech & Co, Illustrabimbi, Jeune Premier, Betty’s Home and ecoBirdy.

Image: Courtesy AKAstudio-collective

Monnalisa fashion show

Image: Courtesy Heads Production

Italian brand Monnalisa staged a runway show on the first day of the fair. Small children modeled over a hundred looks, from casual to ceremonial. There were both pastel shades and bright colors, florals and pop prints.

Image: Courtesy Heads Production

The next edition of the show will be held June 21-23, 2023.