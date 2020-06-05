Pitti postpones all September fairs until January 2021, focus now on digital platform

All physical Pitti fairs have been postponed until January in light of the ongoing Covid-9 pandemic.

The board of directors of Pitti Immagine - the organisation behind the events - met by videoconference on Thursday to discuss options for the fairs set to go ahead in September, including Pitti Uomo, Bimbo, Filati, Fragranze, and Super.

Due to “insufficient number of confirmations of attendance” as well as “the ongoing state of difficulty of the companies”, the organisers decided that the events should be postponed and all efforts should be focused instead on the Pitti Connect digital platform which will be open to exhibitors and buyers from early July and throughout summer.

It comes after organisers in early April announced a number of changes to its event dates, including the postponement of Pitti Uomo from June to September. It was still slated to go ahead at its usual location, the Fortezza da Basso in Florence.

“This was a very painful yet inevitable decision dictated by the conditions of operational and economic difficulty in which the majority of the manufacturing companies and retailers - shops, department stores - find themselves and by the uncertainties that continue to persist regarding the modalities of traveling from one country to another, including quarantine restrictions, which have obviously heavily conditioned the plans of international buyers,” said Pitti Immagine president Claudio Marenzi in a statement.

All focus now on digital event Pitti Connect

Pitti Immagine CEO Raffaello Napoleone added: “We will now be putting all our resources into the Pitti Connect digital fairs for which we will be receiving decisive help from the Italian Trade Agency (Agenzia ICE). We are very confident in our ability to offer companies the real Pitti service which is capable of meeting their business, promotion and communication requirements, especially in this part of the season.”

Pitti Immagine announced Pitti Connect in May, a digital version of the physical fairs allowing fashion professionals to connect and carry out scouting activities, contact exhibitors, plan meetings and view collections through video chats or virtual showrooms.

It will launch at the end of June/beginning of July and will run until the end of September.