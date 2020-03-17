Pitti Uomo organisers ‘working hard’ to make sure June edition goes ahead

The organisers of leading menswear trade show Pitti Uomo, which takes place biannually in Florence, Italy, have announced amid growing coronavirus concerns that they are “working hard” to make sure the upcoming 16-19 June edition will go ahead.

Italy is the worst-affected European country by the Covid-19 pandemic and is in virtual lockdown.

A statement published by Pitti Immagine on Monday and addressed to “exhibitors and buyers, co-workers, suppliers and stand builders, to all journalists and friends” said: “What we want to tell you loud and clear is that we are all working hard to open next June’s fairs on the dates announced. We have never stopped. Put simply, it is our duty: no more or less than our duty towards you.

“We are fully aware that this fair season will not be like all the others, it will be an exceptional season, combating the fear and the emergency. Not in order to remove them but rather with the aim of facing them and realistically laying down the foundations for a relaunch that is as rapid as possible. For this reason, we have decided to invest.”

“We are, in fact, working on a dual-track basis, physical and digital, with innovative and complementary services to boost the efficiency of the relationships between companies and buyers. The physical fair, rich in content and with even more new features, will be flanked by the e-PITTI Connect digital platform, which, beyond the current emergency, constitutes a patrimony that we have been developing for quite a long time and with which we will be launching a brand new and advanced version in June in order to offer new functionality, more contents and also remote interaction modes. With your contribution: we are a system and we work as a system, that is an undeniable treasure.”