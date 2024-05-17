Pitti Uomo preview: Marine Serre and Paul Smith among nearly 800 brand line up

Pitti Uomo will once again take place at the Fortezza da Basso in Florence from 11 to 14 June. At a press conference in Milan on Tuesday, the organisers announced the participation of 790 brands that will present their collections for spring/summer 2025, 43 percent of which come from abroad. Among them is guest designer Marine Serre, who will make her Pitti debut with a men's collection.

Paul Smith to present at Villa Favard on 11 June

A notable returnee to the fair is that of British designer Paul Smith, who will be presenting his SS25 collection at Villa Favard, the headquarters of Polimoda, on 11 June.

In addition to this, Marine Serre has been announced as the guest designer at the 106th edition of Pitti Uomo and will host a fashion show at Villa di Maiano on 12 June. Born in 1991, the founder and creative director of the eponymous brand is considered one of the most interesting talents at Paris Fashion Week.

Further events include the first fashion show by French illustrator Pierre Louis Mascia and the debut of a menswear capsule from Plan C by Carolina Castiglioni. Alongside the shows, there will also be a showroom divided into five areas, namely "Fantastic classic", "Male future", "Dynamic attitude", "Superstyling" and "I go out", to which the special areas S Style and Vintage Hub will be added.

S Style is the platform of the Fondazione Pitti Discovery, which presents a selection of brands that are committed to promoting sustainable practices. Among those set to present their collections are Buzigahill (Uganda), Caoihme Dowling (Denmark/Ireland), Domenico Orefice (Italy), Florania (Italy), Guido Vera (Chile) and Via Piave 33 (Italy).

The platform will be hosting a new edition in collaboration with Kering MIL, an acronym for Material Innovation Lab, the Kering Group's in-house research centre. This centre has involved participating brands in a thematic path that, for this edition, focuses on circular luxury, i.e. the use of certified recycled fabrics to create a specific look that will debut at Pitti Uomo.

The third edition of Vintage Hub Circular Fashion, a special project that aims to offer the most modern and innovative approach to the world of vintage, will also be inaugurated. A selection of brands and exhibitors will be exhibiting their upcycled or reworked collections, along with co-branding services with vintage brands and the transformation and redesign of objects and furniture. Among the brands already confirmed are Valleyouth, Kb Hong by K-Boxing, Raxxy, Jdv, Fenggy, Blackhead, Keyone by Hattershub.

Paul Smith Credits: Pitti Immagine

"Pitti Uomo continues its growth path together with the brands and represents a moment of meeting, exchange and in-depth analysis of the themes that permeate contemporary fashion culture for an ever wider and stronger community," commented Raffaello Napoleone, CEO of Pitti Immagine.

‘Pitti Lemon’ will be the new theme of Pitti Immagine's summer exhibitions. The ‘Pitti Lemon’ campaign for Pitti Uomo, coordinated by creative director Angelo Figus, was interpreted by illustrator Giordano Poloni.