Pitti Uomo pushed back to February

Leading Italian menswear trade show Pitti Uomo, scheduled to take place in January, has now been pushed back to February due to Covid-19.

The event’s organiser Pitti Immagine said it will now take place from 21-23 February, alongside its yarn and knitting trade show Filati and kidswear show Bimbo.

Pitti Immagine was forced to cancel the physical edition of Pitti Uomo this summer due to Covid-19 and instead launched a digital iteration through its Pitti Connect platform.

But in October it was announced the physical event would return for three days in January, a shorter duration than previous shows but with longer opening times during the day (Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9:00 to 19:00 and Thursdays from 9:00 to 18:00).

The event has now been pushed back by a month following a video conference meeting of the board of directors of Pitti Immagine, chaired by the organisation’s president Claudio Marenzi.

Marenzi said in a statement: “Following the latest Prime Ministerial order extending the suspension of international trade fairs until 3 December, we began to reflect on the real possibility of organizing the fairs starting from 12 January, the date set for Uomo, concluding that the margin of time available was truly meager and the situation still too uncertain.

“We had also received a lot of requests from exhibitors and buyers who, reiterating the need to return to a quality physical event, asked for more time to present the collections and organize their presence in Florence. Basically: in the face of these requests directed towards ourselves as well as the market, we decided to postpone the start of the cycle by five weeks and come up with an innovative formula for the ensemble of fairs in the hope and belief that, in the meantime, the conditions and authorizations for holding fair events would have been restored.”