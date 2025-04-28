Plant-based colourant manufacturer Sparxell wins ChangeNow ‘Coups de Cœur’

Sparxell, an LVMH-backed, plant-based colourant tech firm, has won ChangeNow’s ‘Coups de Cœur’ recognition award in the fashion category, and has further been named among the organisation’s Change100 winners for 2025.

The list, a round up of the top sustainability startups to watch this year, evaluates solutions based on their positive impact addressing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, while the award then intends to highlight the firm’s “game-changing potential to transform the fashion industry”.

The honours were announced at the ChangeNow Summit in Paris on April 25, where results were revealed on the basis of decisions made by a panel of experts. In a statement, founder and CEO of Sparxell, Benjamin Droguet, said the recognitions validated the company’s “mission to revolutionise how industries approach colour”.

Droguet continued: "This comes at a pivotal moment as we scale our technology to transform how the entire fashion industry approaches colour. Through this innovation, we're not just creating sustainable products—we're helping shape a world where beautiful, high-performance materials work in harmony with nature rather than against it."

Sparxell has been growing rapidly since its founding in 2022, aligning with increased demand for more eco-friendly solutions in colourants. The company, which recently secured a 1.9 million euro grant from the European Innovation Council, already works with the likes of LVMH on strategic partnerships with luxury brands.